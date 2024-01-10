Port of Corpus Christi becomes the second U.S. port awarded with ISO 27001

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) was recognized as the first port in the state of Texas and the second in the nation to achieve ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

ISO 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world’s largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission. The certification was issued by A-LIGN – an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States – upon successful completion of a formal audit process for which the PCCA met rigorous international standards.

The ISO 27001 certification not only recognizes the strong and quality system the Port of Corpus Christi has in place to manage risks associated with security of data owned or handled by the Port; it spotlights the proactive identification and addressing of any potential weaknesses.