Custom-made laminates and composites that provide extra strength for shipping and storing critical equipment and products are within reach.

For more than 65 years, Reef Industries has been providing customers with dependable and proven high-quality materials for long-term performance. Customers can choose from a wide range of products, colors, material grades and additives tailored to fit exact requirements.

Griffolyn® reinforced polyethylene laminates have been designed for a wide range of prospective applications such as shipping, covering and containment. When a project requires a product that protects against light, weather, contaminants and other elements, Griffolyn offers the needed defense. Griffolyn is performance engineered to be highly resistant to tears and punctures with an exceptional ability to withstand extended exposure to weather. Whether providing storage and protection of parts, or containment and isolation of contaminated materials, Griffolyn products may be custom designed and fabricated.

Reef Industries also manufactures Griffolyn heat-shrinkable, high strength reinforced plastic shipping/storage covers that are ideal for protecting machinery and equipment from damage and corrosion. Griff-Shrink® is a patented, multi-ply heat-shrinkable laminate that combines the performance of polyethylene and specialty heat-shrinkable films, supported with a reinforcement grid to create a highly tear-resistant and durable product. The reinforcement grid also provides uniform tear resistance in all directions.

Expand High-strength, durable, custom reinforced laminates Griffolyn® can be customized to protect a wide range of products and equipment.

Griff-Shrink is ideal for transporting large over-the-road flatbed shipments while protecting machinery and equipment from damage and corrosion. This uniquely constructed UV-stabilized material combines the advantages of scrim reinforcement with the properties of shrink film to replace costly crating and heavy tarpaulins. Griff-Shrink also conforms to virtually any shape or size thereby reducing costs of excess packaging.

Reef Industries provides numerous fire-retardant materials to meet environmental compliance or safety requirements for critical equipment and work areas. Reef Industries guarantees:

Reinforced polyethylene laminate resists punctures and tears

General purpose, heavy duty and high-performance materials

UV stabilization protects the material from degradation and ensures an outstanding service life

Special features such as fire retardancy, antistatic, anti-corrosion, heat-shrink ability and other cost-effective solutions

Custom fabrication to meet exact specifications

Variety of colors and custom printing

From assisting in the design of uniquely configured and fabricated products to one-of-a-kind materials built from scratch, Reef Industries can produce a quality, uniquely configured final product ensured to meet its customers’ needs in a timely and professional manner.

For more information, visit reefindustries.com or call (800) 231-6074.