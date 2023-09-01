Biggest July ever for container TEUs at Port Houston

Container volumes at Port Houston this July were the highest of any previous July on record.

Bayport Houston

A total of 344,163 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were handled during the month, a 5% increase from July 2022. Year-to-date, 2,202,538 TEUs were handled at Port Houston terminals, only 1% less than last year's record volumes.

In July, loaded import volumes at Port Houston were 166,151 TEUs, an increase of 4% compared to last July. Loaded export volumes were up 15% at 117,652 TEUs. Year-to-date loaded export volumes are up 12% compared to last year, mainly due to the strong demand for resins. Overall, Port Houston is seeing a balanced flow of containers, with 51% imports and 49% exports so far this year.

Recently, Port Houston received three new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes at the Bayport Container Terminal as part of an expansion plan to add a wharf at that location. This terminal enhancement will meet future needs and increase overall efficiency and capacity, benefiting both importers and exporters. The cranes will support service of the 15,000 TEU-sized vessels expected to call upon the 2024 completion of the Bayport Channel portion of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11. "These continued investments at Port Houston terminals are part of an overall strategic plan that aims to facilitate smooth flow of goods, create new, good-paying jobs, and drive overall prosperity for our region,” said Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston. “The Houston market continues to thrive and we are well-positioned now and for the future,” Guenther added.

Total tonnage across all Port Houston terminals is down 3% through July at 29,850,836 short tons. Steel is down 5% for July 2023 compared to the same month last year, totaling 451,193 tons. However, auto import units have increased by 56% year-to-date compared to the same time period in 2022.