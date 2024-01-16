Westlake Global Compound and Westlake Dimex partner together in reducing waste

Westlake Global Compounds, a provider of PVC compounds, is combining its sustainability efforts with Westlake Dimex, a leading recycler of industrial PVC.

This collaboration will leverage Westlake Global Compounds' expertise in PVC compounds with Westlake Dimex's expertise in recycled materials, helping Westlake Global Compounds in its efforts to reduce waste and its environmental impact.

"Westlake Global Compounds and Westlake Dimex will continue our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint and expand our participation in recycling and investment in products that contribute to sustainability,” said Renee Havrilla, vice president of Westlake Global Compounds and Westlake Dimex.

The partnership will focus on the reprocessing of Westlake Global Compounds’ materials and toll processing services offered by Westlake Dimex, including grinding, shredding, blending and compounding.

Westlake Dimex has achieved nine GreenCircle Certified Recycled Content certifications, covering various compounds, landscape and matting products. GreenCircle, an independent third-party which verifies sustainability claims, certified three Westlake Dimex compound products, which Westlake Global Compounds representatives will market to potential customers:

Flexible PVC Reprocessed Compounds – certified to contain a minimum of 73% recycled content (Certificate 23-0515);

TPE/TPV Reprocessed Compounds – certified to contain a minimum of 84% recycled content (Certificate 23-0516);

and TPO Reprocessed Compounds – certified to contain a minimum of 88% recycled content (Certificate 23-0517).

Andy Antil, Westlake Dimex general manager, looks forward to the partnership with Westlake Global Compounds. “Westlake Dimex is continually focused on finding new ways to contribute to the circular economy. Our compounding operation helps close the loop by utilizing post-industrial and post-consumer scrap to avoid burdening landfills by processing these waste materials into new compounds for eco-conscious customers or our own use. We are delighted to partner with Westlake Global Compounds to enhance their portfolio with recycled alternatives to prime materials for sustainability-minded customers. Dimex’s complete service model provides PVC, TPE/TPV and TPO recycling services, including collection, processing and pelletizing, and then returning the materials to the market. This partnership with Westlake Global Compounds will expand our tolling operations and offerings into international markets, while contributing to Westlake’s continued waste reduction and recycling efforts.”