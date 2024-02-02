VPPPA and Roco Rescue join forces in landmark partnership

VPPPA and Roco Rescue have entered into a strategic partnership agreement, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

Roco Rescue, a distinguished leader in technical rescue, is the first to join VPPPA's recently launched Strategic Partner Program. This collaboration is rooted in the shared commitment to advance health and safety excellence.

"Our participation in OSHA VPP has created the emphasis we need to feature our safety commitment as one of our company’s foundational beliefs. Safely training emergency responders is what we’re all about and have been for more than 40 years. This VPPPA Strategic Partnership takes our safety and health commitment to the next level," states President/CEO Kay Goodwyn.

Roco Rescue, renowned for setting the standard in saving lives and ensuring rescuer safety, specializes in providing cutting-edge training in confined space, high angle, fall protection, trench, structural collapse, and other rescue and rope access disciplines. As an OSHA VPP Star Worksite since 2013, Roco Rescue exemplifies the highest level of commitment to worksite-based safety and health, aligning seamlessly with VPPPA's mission.

"VPPPA is pleased to welcome Roco Rescue as the first of many VPPPA Strategic Partners," stated Chris Williams, CAE, VPPPA Executive Director. "As a longtime VPPPA member and supporter through their involvement at VPPPA’s Safety+ and regional conferences—and, more importantly, as a VPP Star site—Roco Rescue embodies the commitment that VPPPA and its members share to advancing health and safety excellence. We look forward to working together as we expand our relationship and help VPPPA members raise the standard for workplace safety and health excellence."

The strategic partnership offers numerous advantages for VPPPA members, including a newly- established rescue training scholarship available exclusively to VPPPA members. The scholarship provides an opportunity to participate in Roco Rescue’s Open Enrollment Rescue Training Courses. Additionally, VPPPA members will enjoy discounts on Roco Rescue's training services.

VPPPA programming will prominently feature Roco Rescue through webinars, conference workshops, blog entries and other avenues, highlighting their expertise as industry-leading subject matter experts in rescue training, fall protection, trenching, confined space, and more.

“This strategic partnership sets the stage for a dynamic collaboration between VPPPA and Roco Rescue, paving the way for a safer and more secure future for all,” concluded VPPPA’s Williams. “Together, we will continue to drive the standards of safety excellence to new heights, exemplifying the spirit of partnership and commitment within the safety community.”