TxDOT seeking public input on future of rail in Texas

Rail

The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking public input on an update to the Texas Rail Plan, which includes a list of current and future rail projects that the public will have the opportunity to learn about and submit comments. The plan also keeps inventory of all rail lines; analyzes rail service goals and contributions to the economy; catalogs and assesses potential infrastructure projects; and examines finance strategies for projects and services.

The public can review and provide input on the plan via the online meeting. There also is a survey and online form to submit public comments until Jan. 8, 2019. These options provide an opportunity for the public to comment on all rail-related issues in Texas, both freight and passenger, as well as existing and future projects and programs.

The rail system is a critical component of our thriving economy, safely connecting industries, ports and people. Per federal requirements, states must have a state rail plan that is updated every four years to establish policy, priorities and implementation strategies for freight and passenger rail in the state.