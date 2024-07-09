Have you tested your building’s water systems?

Last year, online lawn care company, LawnStarter, sparked controversy when it identified Houston among the most polluted cities in the U.S.

Whether fact or fiction, no one wants to be concerned that the water they come in contact with is possibly laced with contaminants — especially if their health may be compromised.

Every business should consider this if they provide access to public drinking fountains and sinks for handwashing and other uses on their premises. These fixtures are designed to provide a stream of potable water for use and consumption and are typically found in parks, schools, airports, office buildings and in the workplace. The water typically comes from a municipal water supply, which is treated and regulated to meet safety standards. The water is often supplied through a network of pipes connected to a city’s water distribution system. In some cases, these fixtures may also be connected to filtered or purified water sources, especially in areas where water quality is a concern.

In other cases, if a water supply is contaminated, it can have serious consequences for businesses, customers and employees. Contaminated water can pose health risks leading to illnesses and potential legal liabilities. Several types of bacteria can be found in water systems, including Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio, Cryptosporidium and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Another, in particular, that is commonly found in water systems is legionella. Legionella is a genus of gram-negative, non-spore forming, rod shaped, aerobic bacteria. It lives in water and will quickly die if dried out. It is somewhat resistant to chlorine. Infection from Legionella bacteria can produce legionellosis, a respiratory disease similar to pneumonia, and Pontiac fever, a milder form with flu-like symptoms. Found naturally in the environment, usually in warm weather, Legionella bacteria can be persistent without proper maintenance and monitoring to remove it.

Certain facilities are susceptible to Legionella bacteria due to the large, complex piped water systems and stagnation that can occur in sections of the systems. Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks can occur when a person breathes in a water mist contaminated with bacteria from sources such as a facility’s showers, sinks, fountains, cooling towers, filters on water lines and large central air conditioning systems.

Escherichia coli, or E. coli, is commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. Most strains are harmless and even beneficial, but some strains can cause illness. It is those strains that are usually spread through contaminated food or water, or by coming into contact with the feces of those who are infected. E. coli can enter water systems through various pathways, such as sewage overflows or leaks from wastewater treatment plants that release it into waterways, contaminating them. Even malfunctioning or poorly maintained septic systems leak it into surrounding soil and groundwater.

Testing for Legionella and E. coli typically involves specialized microbiological methods designed to detect and quantify these specific bacteria. Both tests require careful sampling techniques, proper handling of samples and adherence to standard methods to ensure accurate results. Testing frequency and methods may vary depending on regulatory requirements, risk assessments and the type of water system being tested.

A&B Labs can provide sample media and collection kits, per CDC instructions and standard methods, or real-time polymerase chain reaction analysis of a building’s water systems. The company is one of the largest independently owned full service environmental laboratories with over 30 years of analytical testing experience. A&B Labs is also one of the most accredited independent analytical labs providing quality data for environmental, industrial hygiene, microbiology, petroleum and food industries.

Education regarding the importance of testing water systems is not meant to scare, but to inform. In any office, facility, refinery or unit with people, awareness is crucial. To address potential health risks, A&B Labs urges reaching out to its team of expert analysts who can provide answers regarding testing services.

