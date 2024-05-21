Seminar and industry trade show to highlight leadership excellence

The 36th Annual Texas-Louisiana EHS Seminar & Industry Trade Show will be June 3-6 at Moody Gardens Resort and Conference Center in Galveston, Texas.

This year, we are featuring our leadership series with daily presentations by accomplished speakers with a wealth of experience, sharing valuable insights on leadership excellence. The seminar is hosted by the Texas Chemistry Council (TCC), Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA), Texas Chemistry Alliance (TCA) and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA).

The Texas-Louisiana EHS Seminar & Industry Trade Show is the premier safety seminar for the petrochemical industry. It provides opportunities to enhance regulatory knowledge, learn best practices, network with industry peers and hear from recognized safety experts. Whether you are an operator, engineer, site manager or executive, the seminar provides knowledge to foster attendees’ personal growth and professional development, while enhancing excellence in safety within the chemical industry.

The seminar’s success is due in large part to our member company volunteers who invest hundreds of hours in planning, coordinating and securing expert presenters from all aspects of the industry. The EHS Seminar Committee works hard to provide attendees with informative education sessions and continuing education credits for a variety of professional certifications. A special thanks to our 2024 Committee Chair Nancy Ross with LyondellBasell and Vice Chair Courtney Hamilton with INEOS.

Attendees can choose from different training tracks each of the four days with topics ranging from emergency response, industry best practices and process safety to sustainability, environment and industrial hygiene.

The trade show features over 130 exhibitors, showcasing the latest in safety technology, equipment and industrial services. We are pleased to announce improved exhibit hall hours to maximize meaningful networking opportunities.

This year’s keynote speakers are INEOS’ Manager of Advocacy, Leadership and Strategic Technology Stacy Putman; ExxonMobil Global Marine Manager of SeaRiver Maritime Kate Lightfoot; and accident survivor, Rich McElhaney.

Putman will discuss how engaged leadership reflects purpose. She will review the many distractions at work, as well as the differing views of careers which pose a challenging puzzle for leaders to solve in order to foster a cohesive and productive team.

Lightfoot is the recipient of the 2023 Gerald R. Ehrman Award for Leadership in Safety Management and will discuss how to cultivate a health and safety culture starting at the top. She will outline the foundations of a strong safety and operational culture that is committed to continuously improving safety performance.

McElhaney will lead us through a powerful exploration of a serious incident that took place on one of his projects, and discover multiple tools that can be used to reduce the occurrence of injuries within your organization.

The TCC-TCA Industry Awards Banquet will conclude the EHS Seminar on June 6. The awards banquet recognizes TCC member company facilities that have demonstrated commitment and exemplary results toward safe operations and caring for Texas. Our industry also recognizes the Safety Professional of the Year, EHS Leadership Awards, Leadership in Safety Management and TCA Leadership.

Attendees are encouraged to register online at ehs-seminar.com before May 17 to take advantage of reduced pricing. Business and site leaders often use vouchers as a safety incentive or as an award to employees or contractors. We hope to see you there.

For more information, visit texaschemistry.org.