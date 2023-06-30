Providing solutions and specialized products for diverse industries

In the early days of the blast-resistance industry, one company was approached to design a new option for mobile modular blast-resistant buildings.

In response, Red-Guard created its first generation of steel blast-resistant buildings. At the same time, it also started building LeaseFleet, which is now North America’s largest fleet of steel blast-resistant buildings. These leasable blast-resistant structures are used for projects all over the world when a temporary solution for safe space in a hazardous area is required.

Additionally, RedGuard started conceptualizing, designing, engineering and producing custom blast-resistant buildings that are used as control rooms, change houses, laboratories, administrative offices, decontamination units and much more. This division became known as SafetySuite.

Over the years, RedGuard has expanded its offerings to encompass diverse solutions within the blast-resistant building space. It collaborates with trusted third-party engineering firms to provide comprehensive services such as facility siting studies, quantitative risk assessments, structural consulting services and onsite services. RedGuard also offers a wide array of specialized products, including non-blast steel-plated modular buildings, modular security buildings and turnstiles, chemical storage buildings, storm shelters and marine-grade offshore modular living and working quarters.

Overall, RedGuard has successfully completed a wide range of diverse projects worldwide. What has set us apart is the ability to adapt, produce and deliver solutions, whether it requires blast-resistant expertise or a service line dedicated to solving complex challenges.

Having established itself in the market with over 15 years of proven experience, RedGuard has enjoyed an exceptional rate of client retention. This can be attributed to various factors such as our commitment to quality products, reliable service and efficient logistics. However, the most beneficial characteristic of the RedGuard culture and business proficiency lies in its transparent and honest communication, particularly when setting realistic expectations and delivery time frames.

At RedGuard, we believe setting realistic expectations is crucial for achieving optimal success on any project. We meticulously design schedules that are not only achievable but also ensure punctuality. Moreover, we collaborate with clients to develop plans that allow RedGuard to deliver highly dependable products and services. This ethical communication practice grants clients the necessary period of time to prepare for the delivery of products and services, knowing that RedGuard will meet the mutually agreed-upon deadline.

The key to RedGuard’s consistent performance in the blast-resistant industry is a combination of two key components.

First, there is the company’s progressive culture, which fosters an environment that encourages growth and innovation. This progressive culture promotes creative problem-solving and drives the company to consistently improve its products and services.

Second, RedGuard possesses an abundance of unparalleled resources in the industry. This includes an asset management team that ensures it is always prepared to deliver on time — as well as the largest fleet of delivery trucks in the industry. With a logistics department in full control of its performance, RedGuard is consistently praised for having the most reliable service team in the industry. Together, its asset management, onsite services and logistics teams have propelled RedGuard to surpass the competition with meticulous attention to detail and unrivaled performance in providing industry-leading products and impeccable services.

At RedGuard, we’re dedicated to raising the bar in blast-resistant solutions. Whether blast-resistant buildings, modular solutions or specialized services, RedGuard is your trusted partner in achieving safety, security and excellence. Join us as we continue to shape the future of the industry, one project at a time.

For more information, visit redguard.com or call (855) 733-4827.