More often than not, when we hear about plastic, it’s about mismanaged plastic waste that ends up in the environment.

Plastics can help save the planet

While that’s a critical issue that the refining and petrochemical industries are actively working to address, there’s another incredibly important role for plastics that isn’t often discussed: plastics are really good at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Plastics can help save the planet

Recently, McKinsey & Company released a report outlining the emissions profiles of plastic versus non-plastic alternatives in multiple-use cases. They found that in nearly every case examined, plastics are responsible for less GHG emissions throughout their lifecycle as compared to other alternative materials.

Here are some other highlights from the report:

Generally speaking, plastic requires less energy to produce and is more weight-efficient than alternatives like paper. (Basically, it takes much less plastic to hold the same volume of goods than paper or cloth bags).

Metal cans that hold food are responsible for three times more GHG emissions than plastic food pouches.

Plastic water pipes are responsible for 25 percent lower GHG emissions than copper.

Polyester fabric has a smaller environmental footprint than cotton.The production process is less resource and emissions intensive.

Too often, interest groups, politicians and members of the media portray our industries as obstacles on the path to a more sustainable future. But the truth is that a healthier, cleaner world is not possible without us. The downstream sector has long been a leader in providing consumers with lower-carbon options like those outlined in the McKinsey report. Now, our sector is also bringing to scale new, sustainable technology, like advanced recycling, low-carbon fuels and ever more efficient operations — all of which will further reduce environmental impacts.

For more information, visit www.afpm.org or call (202) 457-0480.