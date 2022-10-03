KBR wins contract for blue ammonia project in the U.S.

KBR announced that it has been awarded a technology contract by Tecnimont S.p.A. for OCI NV's low-carbon blue ammonia project in the United States.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will supply the technology license, basic engineering design, proprietary equipment and catalyst for the 1.1 million ton per annum blue ammonia plant. Targeting completion by 2025, the project will be designed to transition from blue to green ammonia production as green hydrogen becomes available at larger scale in the future.

"We are excited to continue to build on our strong relationship with OCI NV and Maire Tecnimont to deliver our market-leading and proven ammonia technology for this energy transition project," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "This award is a further testament to KBR's leadership in helping its clients implement effective decarbonization technologies today on a path to achieving their future ESG objectives."

KBR has licensed and designed 252 grassroots ammonia plants since 1944. Around half of global licensed ammonia capacity uses KBR-designed plants because they combine lowest CAPEX and OPEX with the highest reliability. KBR has driven ammonia technology development to reduce cost, improve energy efficiency and on-stream factors to maximize client returns on investment.