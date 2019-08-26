Golden Triangle Business Roundtable recognizes area contractors for exemplary safety performance

The Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR) held its 28th annual Contractor Safety Awards on August 20, 2019 to recognize this year’s contractor safety award nominees, finalists and award recipients. This annual event honors Golden Triangle contractors for outstanding safety performance in the workplace. GTBR industrial members nominate contractors for these awards. Then the GTBR Safety Committee, made up of industry safety professionals, conducts a thorough evaluation of the nominations including on-site visits and interviews with the contractors and contractor employees before selecting the award recipients. This year’s luncheon sold out with an estimated 600 people in attendance.

“Our safety committee reviewed 59 nominations from 15 different facilities over the course of 8 weeks,” said Greg Bromenshenkel, safety committee chair and health, safety and security at Motiva Enterprises. “This GTBR Contractor Safety Awards program provides shared knowledge across industrial facilities for best-in-class safety processes and procedures and over the years seen a decline in the number of work-related injuries.”

Allen Runte, senior maintenance manager for TOTAL Refinery, was this year’s keynote speaker and other guest speakers include, Congressman Randy Weber and Representative Dade Phelan.

“When Golden Triangle Business Roundtable first offered the Contractor Safety Awards in 1991, the goal was to improve the safety and welfare of area contractor employees,” said Natalie Thompson, chairperson of GTBR and mechanical division manager at ExxonMobil’s Beaumont refinery. “The petrochemical industry has seen a decline in the number of injuries which demonstrates a continued effort to make safety the number one priority. Thank you to all committee participants and contributors to making this program a success.”

Participating Nominees

Amber, LP - Category of Small Maintenance

Athlon Solutions - Category of Small Specialty

Clean Harbor Industrial Services Category of Medium & Small Specialty

Corrpro - Category of Meritorious

ECHO Maintenance, LLC - Category of Large Maintenance

Johnson Controls - Category of Small Maintenance

Leak Sealers - Category of Meritorious

Mundy Maintenance - Category of Large Specialty

Newtron Beaumont, LLC - Category of Large Maintenance

Primoris Field Services - Category of Large Maintenance

Signature Industrial - Category of Large Maintenance

Texas Fire and Holewatch - Category of Medium Maintenance

United States Environmental Services Category of Medium Maintenance

Wyatt - Category of Large Maintenance

Zachary Industrial - Category of Large & Medium Maintenance

Finalists

BrandSafway - – Category of Large Specialty

Brock Services – Category of Large Maintenance & Meritorious

Brown and Root Industrial Services – category of Large Maintenance

Burrow Global Services – Category of Engineering & Small Specialty

Echo Maintenance, LLC – Category of Medium Construction

HEATEX – Category of Large Specialty

James Machine Works - Category of Meritorious

Johnson Controls – Category of Small Specialty

KT Maintenance – Category of Medium Maintenance

Leak Sealers, Inc. – Category of Small Specialty

Mason Construction – Category of Medium Construction

Miller Environmental Services - Category of Medium Specialty

Newtron Beaumont, LLC – Category of Large Maintenance & Medium Specialty

Ohmstede Industrial Services – Category of Large Maintenance

PALA Group – Category of Medium Maintenance

Performance Blasting & Coating – Category of Meritorious & Small Maintenance

Savage – Category of Large Maintenance

Steel Painters – Category of Small Construction & mall Maintenance

Total Industrial Services Specialties - – Category of Small Maintenance

Total Safety - Category of Medium Specialty

Trinity Industrial Services LLC – Category of Small Construction

Triple “S” Ind. Corporation – Category of Large Construction & Large Maintenance

Turner Industries – Category of Medium Maintenance

USADebusk – Category of Small Maintenance

Unites States Environmental Services – Category of Large Specialty

Universal Plant Services - Category of Medium Specialty

Vallen Safety Services – Category of Medium Specialty

Zachary Industrial – Category of Large Maintenance

Award Recipients

Brown & Root Industrial Services – Category of Large Maintenance

Burrow Global Services – Category of Engineering

HeatEx Industries, Inc. – Category of Large Specialty

James Machine Works. – Category of Meritorious

Johnson Controls, Inc. – Category of Small Specialty

Mason Construction, Ltd. – Category of Medium Construction

Newtron Beaumont, LLC – Category of Medium Specialty

Performance Blasting & Coating, LP – Category of Small Maintenance

Trinity Industrial Services, LLC – Category of Small Construction

Triple “S” Industrial Corporation – Category of Large Construction

Turner Industries – Category of Medium Maintenance

Donald T. Boumans Award Recipient

Johnson Controls, Inc.