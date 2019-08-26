Golden Triangle Business Roundtable recognizes area contractors for exemplary safety performance

The Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR) held its 28th annual Contractor Safety Awards on August 20, 2019 to recognize this year’s contractor safety award nominees, finalists and award recipients. This annual event honors Golden Triangle contractors for outstanding safety performance in the workplace. GTBR industrial members nominate contractors for these awards. Then the GTBR Safety Committee, made up of industry safety professionals, conducts a thorough evaluation of the nominations including on-site visits and interviews with the contractors and contractor employees before selecting the award recipients. This year’s luncheon sold out with an estimated 600 people in attendance.
“Our safety committee reviewed 59 nominations from 15 different facilities over the course of 8 weeks,” said Greg Bromenshenkel, safety committee chair and health, safety and security at Motiva Enterprises. “This GTBR Contractor Safety Awards program provides shared knowledge across industrial facilities for best-in-class safety processes and procedures and over the years seen a decline in the number of work-related injuries.”
Allen Runte, senior maintenance manager for TOTAL Refinery, was this year’s keynote speaker and other guest speakers include, Congressman Randy Weber and Representative Dade Phelan.
“When Golden Triangle Business Roundtable first offered the Contractor Safety Awards in 1991, the goal was to improve the safety and welfare of area contractor employees,” said Natalie Thompson, chairperson of GTBR and mechanical division manager at ExxonMobil’s Beaumont refinery. “The petrochemical industry has seen a decline in the number of injuries which demonstrates a continued effort to make safety the number one priority. Thank you to all committee participants and contributors to making this program a success.”
Participating Nominees
Amber, LP - Category of Small Maintenance
Athlon Solutions - Category of Small Specialty
Clean Harbor Industrial Services Category of Medium & Small Specialty
Corrpro - Category of Meritorious
ECHO Maintenance, LLC - Category of Large Maintenance
Johnson Controls - Category of Small Maintenance
Leak Sealers - Category of Meritorious
Mundy Maintenance - Category of Large Specialty
Newtron Beaumont, LLC - Category of Large Maintenance
Primoris Field Services - Category of Large Maintenance
Signature Industrial - Category of Large Maintenance
Texas Fire and Holewatch - Category of Medium Maintenance
United States Environmental Services Category of Medium Maintenance
Wyatt - Category of Large Maintenance
Zachary Industrial - Category of Large & Medium Maintenance
Finalists
BrandSafway - – Category of Large Specialty
Brock Services – Category of Large Maintenance & Meritorious
Brown and Root Industrial Services – category of Large Maintenance
Burrow Global Services – Category of Engineering & Small Specialty
Echo Maintenance, LLC – Category of Medium Construction
HEATEX – Category of Large Specialty
James Machine Works - Category of Meritorious
Johnson Controls – Category of Small Specialty
KT Maintenance – Category of Medium Maintenance
Leak Sealers, Inc. – Category of Small Specialty
Mason Construction – Category of Medium Construction
Miller Environmental Services - Category of Medium Specialty
Newtron Beaumont, LLC – Category of Large Maintenance & Medium Specialty
Ohmstede Industrial Services – Category of Large Maintenance
PALA Group – Category of Medium Maintenance
Performance Blasting & Coating – Category of Meritorious & Small Maintenance
Savage – Category of Large Maintenance
Steel Painters – Category of Small Construction & mall Maintenance
Total Industrial Services Specialties - – Category of Small Maintenance
Total Safety - Category of Medium Specialty
Trinity Industrial Services LLC – Category of Small Construction
Triple “S” Ind. Corporation – Category of Large Construction & Large Maintenance
Turner Industries – Category of Medium Maintenance
USADebusk – Category of Small Maintenance
Unites States Environmental Services – Category of Large Specialty
Universal Plant Services - Category of Medium Specialty
Vallen Safety Services – Category of Medium Specialty
Zachary Industrial – Category of Large Maintenance
Award Recipients
Brown & Root Industrial Services – Category of Large Maintenance
Burrow Global Services – Category of Engineering
HeatEx Industries, Inc. – Category of Large Specialty
James Machine Works. – Category of Meritorious
Johnson Controls, Inc. – Category of Small Specialty
Mason Construction, Ltd. – Category of Medium Construction
Newtron Beaumont, LLC – Category of Medium Specialty
Performance Blasting & Coating, LP – Category of Small Maintenance
Trinity Industrial Services, LLC – Category of Small Construction
Triple “S” Industrial Corporation – Category of Large Construction
Turner Industries – Category of Medium Maintenance
Donald T. Boumans Award Recipient
Johnson Controls, Inc.