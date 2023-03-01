In 2020, there were 351 fatal falls to a lower level out of 1,008 construction fatalities, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. These deaths are preventable.

Since 2012, OSHA has partnered with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and National Occupational Research Agenda to raise awareness among workers and employers about common fall hazards in construction, and how falls from ladders, scaffolds and roos can be prevented.

Falls are the leading cause of death in construction Man Working on the Working at height on construction site with blue sky

Plan ahead to get the job done safety

When working from heights, employers must plan projects to ensure that the job is done safely. Begin by deciding how the job will be done, what tasks will be involved and what safety equipment may be needed to complete each task.

When estimating the cost of a job,

Employers should include safety equipment and plan to have all the necessary equipment and tools available at the construction site. For example, in a roofing job, think about all the different fall hazards, such as holes or skylights and leading edges, then plan and select fall protection suitable to that work, such as personal fall arrest systems (PFAS).

Provide the right equipment

Workers who are six feet or more above lower levels are at risk for serious injury or death if they should fall. To protect these workers, employers must provide fall protection and the right equipment for the job, including the right kinds of ladders, scaffolds and safety gear.

Use the right ladder or scaffold to get the job done safely. For roof work, if workers use PFAS, provide a harness for each worker who needs to tie off to the anchor. Make sure the PFAS fits, and regularly inspect it for safe use.

Train everyone to use the equipment safely

Every worker should be trained in proper set-up and safe use of equipment. Employers must train workers in recognizing hazards on the job.

What can be done to reduce falls?

Employers must set up the workplace to prevent employees from falling off overhead platforms, elevated workstations or into holes in the floor and walls. OSHA requires that fall protection be provided at elevations of four feet in general industry workplaces, five feet in shipyards, six feet in the construction industry and eight feet in longshoring operations. In addition, OSHA requires that fall protection be provided when working over dangerous equipment and machinery, regardless of the fall distance.

For useful, up-to-date information on fall protection, visit osha.gov/fall-protection.