Eyewear that seals out the elements

The eye is one of the most important, yet specialized sensory organs of the human body.

Eyes are a “camera,” allowing for visibility of the surrounding world. With the structure of the eye being intricate and complex, eyes must be protected to prevent vision loss and/or eye damage.

Eyewear specialist Bollé Safety, with over 130 years of innovation, quality, performance and trusted solutions, has answered the call to design tailor-made, protective eyewear for workers in all environments and to help improve their performance and level of safety.

Who should wear sealed eyewear and why?

For workers in construction, oil and gas, chemical, energy, aviation, automotive, industrial fabrication, food processing and pharmaceutical/bio-technology industries, ANSI standard, feature rich eyewear is the ultimate in sealed eye protection. These industries have hazards that create flying particles or splashes, such as dust, chemicals, pathogens, aerosols, mists and more, which present safety risks to workers who have been exposed. For each risk, high-performance protection adapted for each industry is available to the wearer.

The sealed eyewear advantage

Bollé Safety offers an extensive line of sealed eyewear with glasses and goggles that offer foam and thermoplastic rubber seals to meet a range of ANSI D3/D4/D5 ratings. Per the ANSI-Z87.1-2015 Standards, D3 refers to splash/droplet, D4 refers to dust and D5 refers to fine dust. Assessment of occupational risks involves identifying, assessing and ranking risks in the workplace to implement relevant preventive measures. It is the initial step in occupational health and safety. It is vital to check that the risk is identified, the directives of the standard and the markings on the product all match. Because every face is unique and both comfort and safety remain top priority, Bollé Safety has designed and developed frames for wider and smaller faces for optimum fit.

Not all sealed eyewear is created equal. Bollé Safety’s comfortable foam versions include the following models: Rush+, Ness+, Tracker and Cobra. The foam seal feature protects from flying debris and allows for air flow in the design of the removable seal. The ability to replace the foam seal as it becomes worn over time is essential for it to remain efficient. Additionally, for employees working in areas of the site that do not require sealed eyewear, there is flexibility to remove the foam kits.

Eyeglasses such as the Baxter, Ultim8 and Cobra TPR have a D3/D4/D5 rating like a goggle but with a smaller footprint similar to a safety glass.

The expert in sealed eyewear

It is imperative for sealed eyewear to have a highly functioning anti-fog coating to be safe and effective. Bollé Safety’s PLATINUM® anti-fog and anti-scratch coating is applied with a process on both sides of the lens. PLATINUM® is a permanent coating that ensures a high scratch resistance and decreases fogging on the lens in cold and humid environments.

Bollé Safety has a large spectrum of products that meet the highest level of performance and protection. It can offer expertise and assistance in the selection of glasses, sealed eyewear and goggles, along with onsite eyewear training.

For more information, visit bollesafety-usa.com, email salesUSA@bolle-safety.com, or call (800) 222-6553.