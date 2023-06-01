ExxonMobil signs carbon capture agreement with Nucor Corporation

ExxonMobil will capture, transport and store up to 800,000 metric tons per year of CO 2 from Nucor’s manufacturing site in Convent, Louisiana.

The site produces direct reduced iron (DRI), a raw material used to make high-quality steel products including automobiles, appliances and heavy equipment.

It’s the third carbon capture agreement ExxonMobil has announced in the past seven months, following previous ones with industrial gas company Linde and CF Industries, maker of agricultural fertilizer.

It also marks a milestone – bringing the total CO 2 ExxonMobil has agreed to transport and store for third-party customers to 5 million metric tons per year (MTA). That’s equivalent to replacing approximately 2 million gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles*, which is roughly equal to the total number of EVs on US roads today.

“Our agreement with Nucor is the latest example of how we’re delivering on our mission to help accelerate the world's path to net zero and build a compelling new business,” said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. “Momentum is building as customers recognize our ability to solve emission challenges at scale.”

The Nucor project, expected to start up in 2026, will tie into the same CO 2 transportation and storage infrastructure as utilized by our CF Industries project, and supports Louisiana’s objective of reaching net-zero CO 2 emissions by 2050.

As outlined in ExxonMobil's recent Low Carbon Solutions Spotlight event, they are focused on developing and deploying emissions solutions for the energy-intensive sectors of the economy, including industries like steel.