ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Donates 10,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer to United States Air Force

ExxonMobil said today it has donated 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to the United States Air Force to support COVID-19 response efforts. The hand sanitizer was delivered to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans in Belle Chasse on Friday, May 29. The hand sanitizer was produced in ExxonMobil Baton Rouge’s Chemical Plant and packaged at the Port Allen Lubricants Plant for distribution to Air Force bases across the country.

Initial transport of the medical-grade sanitizer was provided by Lard Oil, who donated their time and delivery vehicles, from the Baton Rouge facility to the Joint Reserve Base in Belle Chasse. The donation is another example of how the Louisiana manufacturing industry is increasing its efforts to supply the country with personal protection equipment and medical supplies to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ingenuity and commitment of our employees in Baton Rouge and Port Allen, Louisiana has allowed us to provide further support to front line health care workers and communities, including the men and women of the U.S. military,” said Dave Luecke, Baton Rouge Chemical Plant Manager. “We thank the hard working team at Joint Reserve Base New Orleans and the Air Force in getting essential medical supplies to those serving our country.”

The sanitizer was loaded on a C-130 aircraft and will be distributed to various bases across the United States, including Georgia, Florida, Texas, New Jersey and Maryland.

“We’re proud to be a part of the fight against COVID-19,” said Ryan Beissinger, Security, Safety, Health and Environmental Manager at Port Allen Lubricants Plant. “We are all in this together and we are working to continue to produce hand sanitizer and extend our reach to areas that need it most. In this case, it happens to be the military.”