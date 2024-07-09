Falls are the leading cause of accidents in the industrial workplace, and falls from heights are the most dangerous.

Because of their height, falls from rolling stock, such as liquid tank trucks and rail cars, raise that danger even more.

To prevent potential mishaps in the workplace, Sam Carbis Solutions Group (Carbis Solutions) has developed fall protection equipment at loading sites and specializes in partnering with petrochemical companies worldwide to keep operators safe as they do their important work.

Importance of fall protection

The OSHA hierarchy of fall protection emphasizes that the safest approach to preventing falls is to eliminate the hazard altogether. This is often achieved through bottom loading or unloading. But what if neither of these options are possible?

Expand Elevating safety standards with innovative fall protection Full enclosures can provide workers with safer access to rail car hatches without the need for tie-offs.

The second-best solution is passive fall protection or engineered controls. Cage or handrail systems limit the operator’s exposure through physical barriers. In rail cars, this is often accomplished by 12-inch handrail systems that cover the top of the existing crash box to raise the handrail height up to 42 inches. This has been considered the standard rail car protection system for many years.

However, modern EHS&S developments have many major corporations setting their standards at zero tolerance. The gap under the crash box railing now constitutes a fall risk since it is greater than 19 inches. Therefore, a better solution is needed.

A safer alternative

One such solution is an elevating handrail system from Carbis Solutions. The elevating handrail system travels vertically rather than in an arc to fully encapsulate the top of a rail car, preventing the challenges presented by gaps under crash boxes and variations in crash box openings. The vertical motion also helps to offset the challenges of obstructions and clearance issues that can arise from the articulating cage system.

The elevating handrail system and the gangway, or ramp that provides operator access to the rail car, can operate independently of one another, though they are interlocked. Typically, the handrail system lowers into place, and then the manway lowers to allow the operator passage.

Expand Elevating safety standards with innovative fall protection

The vertical travel of the handrail takes place along column supports and can be powered pneumatically or hydraulically to suit site requirements. The support columns can be mounted on the inboard side, outboard side or on existing structures. When combined with a well-thought-out health and safety plan, an elevating handrail system makes a much safer solution for railcar loading than traditional cage systems.

Elevating handrail systems are not just for rail car loading. Similar solutions are available for accessing the top of tanker trucks and ISO tank containers. A convenient option includes flip-up panels that allow access without ever having to set foot on the top of the truck and inboard or outboard walk surfaces for additional flexibility.

Integration and support

As with all Carbis Solutions products, the elevating handrail system can be engineered to work with a complete line of loading arms, hose handlers, vapor recovery and splash control solutions, maximizing throughput at the loading rack while maintaining operator safety.

The Carbis Solutions team has trained safety consultants who can help keep people safer and ensure that products flow faster.

