On demand vapor control solution for fenceline deviations

Continuous fenceline monitoring has long been established in the refining market, and with the recent introduction of updated hazardous organic (HON) and miscellaneous organic chemical (MON) regulations per the EPA’s National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants, it has garnered increased attention.

Several key contributors to fenceline monitoring have been identified, notably vacuum truck emissions and above ground storage tanks. While fixed cones or internal floating roof tanks are designed to minimize emissions to the atmosphere, certain tanks may necessitate additional controls, particularly those located near continuous monitoring devices. Engineering a suitable solution for these tanks involves considering factors such as pressure, flow, fill rates, constituents and tank type.

Many control devices are designed for a specific concentration range and flow rate. Conditions outside of design lead to inefficient carbon usage — premature carbon spend — and the potential safety concern: heat of sorption. High variability of contaminant concentrations as well as high variability in the vapor stream flow rate can create significant challenges in applications. Vapor Point developed On Demand Vapor Control, a pressure sensitive automated system that allows us to modify our standard vacuum venturi controls by eliminating the continuous extraction of vapors.

Our On Demand Vapor Control System responds to pressure changes in the upstream process which engages or disengages the Vapor Point vapor recovery system. The system allows for a set point activation of the control system at pressures just below the operating pressure of the process/tank pressure relief device. Set to inches of water, the system senses when pressures within the tank begin to rise. When this occurs, the system is activated, allowing for the excess vapors to be relieved from the tank through the scrubber system. When the pressure decreases below the setpoint, the flow control is isolated, effectively shutting off the system. Due to the sensitivity of the On Demand Vapor Control System, our recovery systems can be used on process streams with pressures as low as two inches of water, or 0.07 psi.

Vapor Point’s On Demand Vapor Control System continues to keep our clients safe and within compliance, reducing potential fees, incidents and headaches so they can focus on their daily operations. The On Demand Vapor Control System is utilized in conjunction with Vapor Point’s VaporLock™ scrubbers to capture a variety of contaminants, including, but not limited to, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, benzene and other VOCs. This innovative technology reduces or eliminates state and federal fenceline deviations.

Our On Demand Vapor Control System optimizes chemical efficiency, minimizes manpower for managing the system, reduces operating time, eliminates continuous extraction of vapors, accommodates pressure swings, significantly improves vapor recovery performance and reduces client costs — scrubbing solvent/media in the scrubbers and labor costs associated with chemical change outs.

