BCSP, ACGIH sign partnership to improve safety and health performance

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) and the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) signed a partnership agreement to improve occupational safety and health practice globally.

Photo: BCSP Interim CEO Christy Uden, CAE, IOM; BCSP Board of Directors President Mario Varela, CSP, ASP; ACGIH Executive Director Frank Mortl III, CAE; and ACGIH Board Chair COL(Ret.) Mary Lopez, PhD, CPE after remote-signing of the organizations' new partnership agreement.

As partners, BCSP and ACGIH will use their collaborative efforts, expertise, technologies, and resources to increase the availability of competency-based certifications and education to advance occupational safety and health.

“This is an exciting day, not only for ACGIH and BCSP but also for the greater occupational safety and health community,” says ACGIH Board Chair COL(Ret.) Mary S. Lopez, PhD, CPE. "With the signing of this agreement, we multiply our capabilities to educate and advocate for our community.”

"ACGIH provides safety professionals critical information they need to continually improve their practice, and BCSP certifications unify safety practitioners' individual professional development with standards that improve the profession," said BCSP Board of Directors President Mario Varela, CSP, ASP. "Our collaboration provides a strong foundation for the advancement of occupational safety and health."

As part of the agreement, BCSP and ACGIH will work cooperatively to provide communication, outreach, and development opportunities by:

• Developing and disseminating information on occupational, environmental, health and safety and best practices for workplaces, accredited certifications, and career opportunities in safety and health.

• Implementing coordinated recruiting and marketing campaigns to members interested in pursuing certifications and continuous professional growth.

• Developing strategies and outreach programs to members and organizations in diverse areas globally.

• Participating in conferences, meetings and other key events where health and safety practitioners’ professional development are addressed.

• Promoting and facilitating the transfer of relevant occupational, environmental, health and safety research findings to best practices through outreach and education while honoring the intellectual property of the respective organizations and/or applicable author(s).

BCSP, ACGIH, and all safety and health stakeholders now benefit from this partnership.