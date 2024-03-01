Fire protection for environments in O&G and petrochemical industries is demanding, with more frequent complex fire scenarios every day that potentially involve cryogenic spills, pool and jet fires and explosions.

Advancing industry safety with a new era of fire protection PPG PITT-CHARÆ NX System

For this reason, PPG has created a flexible epoxy intumescent passive fire protection (PFP) system engineered to withstand severe hazards like cryogenic spills, jet fires, explosions and hydrocarbon fires. PPG’s technology, PITT-CHAR® NX, offers the solution to meet industry demands.

The emergence of a strong U.S. LNG market has brought new challenges and requirements for PFP products, which are now expected to provide cryogenic spill protection before a hydrocarbon pool or jet fire. Additionally, offsite stick-steel or modular fabrication for construction brings another set of issues, such as the risk of damage to PFP coatings of prefabricated steel during transit.

The flexible and tough PFP system can be applied quickly to protect against the full range of hydrocarbon hazards and prevent the cracking and delaminating risks associated with traditional PFP coatings such as concrete, "lightweight" cementitious systems and rigid epoxy coatings. It provides long-term durability, even under severe temperature cycling and mechanical stresses, ensuring its performance is maintained throughout the asset’s life.

Upon exposure to intense fire conditions, the PPG PITT-CHAR® NX coating system swells to create a durable, insulating barrier, slowing the heat transfer to protect the structure. This safeguard allows workers essential time for evacuation and ensures the continued operation of vital safety systems and equipment, maintaining the structural integrity of the steel.

Notably, PPG PITT-CHAR® NX technology is 15% lighter than alternative PFP systems, reducing overall weight on structures and contributing to cutting transport and construction costs. Its sagging resistance and rapid cure properties allow for application in a single day, translating to up to 60% savings in application time. This significantly enhances productivity, increasing throughput and reducing construction schedules and application costs.

Developed in PPG’s dedicated and UL-certified Global Fire Protection Technology Center, the technology has undergone rigorous third-party testing, ensuring compliance with international fire test standards such as UL 1709, BS 476, ISO 22899-1, ISO 20088 and more. It has also proven its outstanding performance in durability tests, which include a doubling of the environmental exposure conditions per UL 2431 as well as flexibility testing down to sub-zero temperatures for cold weather climates. This affirms its ability to withstand environmental stresses without damage or the need for extra topcoat protection.

The PPG PITT-CHAR® NX flexible, single-product coating system represents a leap forward in fire protection, merging three decades of trusted technology with the latest advancements to offer a product that helps protect people and assets. Its development is a testament to PPG’s commitment to pioneering protective solutions that exceed today’s most stringent requirements.

Choosing PPG’s PITT-CHAR® NX coating system means partnering with a leader in protective coatings that offers comprehensive support from the project’s design phase to completion. PPG’s technical team assists customers with application support to ensure that PPG PITT-CHAR® NX PFP remains a complete protective solution. Our team of experts stands ready to assist you in implementing the most advanced fire protection for your projects.

For more information, visit ppgpmc.com.