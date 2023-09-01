4 things to consider when choosing protective clothing

Creating a safe work environment goes beyond ensuring compliance.

A safe work environment means supporting worker comfort. Arc-rated and flame resistant (AR/FR) clothing that is too bulky, stiff or hot poses challenges for employee compliance and proper use. Workers who are uncomfortable in their AR/FR clothing are more likely to compromise their protection by rolling up sleeves, opening shirt fronts, shedding protective layers or even violating company safety policy in favor of clothing that is more comfortable.

Tyndale understands the four main factors in choosing protective clothing are:

Choice: When given options, workers are more likely to be comfortable and satisfied with their choice and therefore happier to comply with AR/FR clothing requirements. Employers and employees alike can achieve their most important objective: staying safe on the job and returning home to their loved ones.

Fit: A garment that fits properly is key. If not, the protective features can be compromised. AR/FR clothing should not be baggy, nor overly tight. Maintaining a comfortable range of motion while working should be easy — wearers should not feel restricted or that garments are getting in the way of their task.

Fabric properties: Fabric properties like weight, breathability and moisture wicking only come into play after choice and fit but are important choice considerations. No single property, or even several in combination, accurately predicts comfort. Comfort is subjective from individual to individual.

Wearer ratings and reviews: In the absence of an official wear test, online ratings and reviews from peers are extremely important when it comes to purchasing AR/FR garments. Wearers want access to unedited ratings and reviews from real people who have purchased garments they’re interested in buying.

To do their jobs, workers need access to comfortable protective clothing that does its job. One of the most pervasive trends in the AR/FR clothing industry is the growth of style options. This is why Carhartt — manufacturer of FR Company Gear™ — designed a line of lightweight garments meant to drive comfort and compliance. Created with safety in mind, both the Carhartt FR 4.7 ounce long sleeve shirt and coverall are NFPA 70E and NFPA 2112 compliant for unmatched lightweight protection against workplace hazards, offering comfort, maximizing compliance and satisfaction.

Carhartt offers a range of garment options designed to meet individual employees’ needs and preferences. The company manufactures protective clothing in a variety of weights, styles and fits to accommodate the entire workforce.

Likewise, Tyndale has made "power of choice" the cornerstone of the managed FR clothing purchase programs it administers. Tyndale programs allow employers to give workers access to the full line of Carhartt FR clothing, along with Tyndale’s made in the U.S. line of AR/FR garments and clothing from every other major AR/FR clothing manufacturer.

By allowing workers to choose clothing that suits their unique preferences, employers have found that wearers take greater ownership of their AR/FR clothing decisions, express higher levels of satisfaction and comply with safety requirements.

