University of Oklahoma launches innovative Executive MBA in Renewables

The Michael F. Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma has launched the world's first Executive MBA in Renewables program to meet the rapidly growing demand for well-educated renewable energy professionals. Created by the OU Energy Institute within Price College, the program brings together industry leaders and veterans, and will be delivered primarily online with courses designed for midcareer professionals who are looking to advance.

After launching a successful Executive MBA in Energy at Price College, the OU Energy Institute saw demand for an additional program geared toward renewables.

"Renewable energy is the world's fastest-growing energy source. As a pioneer and leader in energy education, the University of Oklahoma is well-equipped to provide a comprehensive executive MBA focused on the renewables industry," said Corey Phelps, dean of the Price College of Business. "Our 100-year tradition of energy education makes us uniquely positioned to offer this program."

Price College's research among energy executives suggests that, despite the growing need for renewable energy professionals, few universities offer relevant programs designed for working professionals. Data also indicates that these highly mobile employees take assignments worldwide. Unlike other energy master's programs, Price College's EMBA in Renewables combines industry insight with the principles of an advanced business degree in a mostly online format. Two on-campus residencies kick off and conclude the program, while participants complete coursework and collaborate with each other and instructors online throughout the term. Additionally, an international residency midway through the program offers students the opportunity to learn about renewable energy sourcing in Europe.

The EMBA in Renewables is a 32-credit-hour, 14-month-long program, and the first class will start in spring 2022.

"This program represents a true partnership between the university and the renewable energy community," said Dipankar Ghosh, David Ross Boyd Professor of Accounting and program architect. "It will give professionals the opportunity to hone their knowledge and skills as the industry progresses, ensuring they are prepared to take up the mantle of leadership in this rapidly growing field."

Additional program and enrollment information is available at https://price.ou.edu/renewables/.