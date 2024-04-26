Talos Energy announces organizational updates

Talos Energy Inc. announced updates to its organization that support Talos's growth and strategic priorities and the recently closed QuarterNorth Energy Inc. acquisition.

Sergio Maiworm, who joined Talos in 2018, was promoted to Executive Vice President and will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Maiworm was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in July 2023. Mr. Maiworm's promotion was effective April 24, 2024.

In connection with Talos's acquisition of QuarterNorth, Talos appointed former QuarterNorth employees Jim Brysch as Vice President – Marketing and Truitt Smith as Vice President – Geosciences, effective April 1, 2024.

Francisco Noyola, who joined Talos in 2018, was promoted to Vice President – Mexico, effective April 15, 2024.

Clay Jeansonne joined Talos on April 1, 2024, as Vice President – Investor Relations, having most recently served as Director of Investor Relations at Earthstone Energy, Inc.

John Parker, who previously served as Executive Vice President of New Ventures, left Talos effective April 24, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Duncan commented: "In connection with the integration of QuarterNorth, we have promoted several individuals and expanded our leadership team. I am confident their leadership will further strengthen our position as a premier E&P offshore operator as we continue to focus on our strategic priorities and future growth. I would also like to thank John, who played an integral part in forming Talos, for his years of service, dedication, and invaluable contributions to our company. During his tenure, he was a vital part of several significant discoveries, including the Zama Field in Mexico and the Tornado Field in the Gulf of Mexico. I wish John continued success."