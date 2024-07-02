Remembering Xavier Rubio: A legacy of love, integrity and inspiration

With heavy hearts, we announce that our colleague and friend, Xavier Rubio, 43, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

His presence in our industry was irreplaceable and continues to inspire all who knew him.

After graduating from high school, the Texas City, Texas, native went on to pursue his passion for engineering at Texas A&M University. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and was a proud Aggie. After gaining experience in the industry, Xavier joined Sulzer Tower Field Service (TFS) in 2006 as a project manager.

Throughout his 18-year career at Sulzer, he held various operations leadership roles supporting the company across the U.S. and Latin America. Most recently, he was the head TFS U.S. technical manager. His time on our team was marked by tremendous dedication and commitment to our employees and customers. His impact on the organization will endure for years to come.

Xavier and his wife, Rosita, were married on September 17, 2005. Together, they created a loving home where they raised their four children: Sofia, Daniela, Valeria and Javier. Xavier cherished his role as a father and was dedicated to providing a loving and supportive presence in his children’s lives — moments his family will hold dear. He is also survived by his parents, Esteban and Maria Rubio, and his brothers, Esteban Rubio and Noel Rubio.

In addition to his professional achievements, Xavier was known for his kindness, generosity and unwavering support for his community. He contributed his time and expertise to improve the lives of those around him, always willing to lend a helping hand and share his vast knowledge.

He exemplified integrity and a boundless love for his family. His influence and legacy will continue to inspire us for years to come, and his memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Xavier’s exceptional leadership and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark, and his passing is a profound loss to our company. His absence will be keenly felt throughout our organization. We honor Xavier’s memory by striving to uphold the high standards and values he exemplified every day.

