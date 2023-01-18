Registration now open for Louisiana General Contractors Seminar

Registration is now open for the Louisiana Contractors Accreditation Institute’s General Contractors Seminar.

The 10-week course is a key component of Louisiana’s nationally recognized training institute for construction professionals. The LCAI General Contractors Seminar will provide foundational technical knowledge essential to a general contractor in order to sustain and grow a business in the construction industry.

The course will take place online via the Zoom video conferencing platform Feb. 27 through May 3, consisting of two-hour sessions twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is underway and will continue through Feb. 24. A $350 fee covers the cost of the course and materials.

To register, visit OpportunityLouisiana.com/LCAI-GC and click the “Apply Now” button.

“The LCAI General Contractors course is a program to help any current or new contracting companies and their key employees learn more about the business,” Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors Executive Director Michael McDuff said. “The partnership of LED, LCTCS, and the Licensing Board for Contractors is a collaborative effort to help the construction industry build better and safer in Louisiana.”

The General Contractors Seminar is one of three LCAI programs and is designed for small and emerging construction businesses. Topics to be covered include:

Print reading

Building calculations

Site work, demolition and construction

Foundations, formwork and retaining walls

Concrete and masonry

Steel construction

Finishes

Roof structures

Structural loads

Related trades

Special construction and equipment

Fire protection systems

Safety codes

Since 2016, more than 1,500 participants have graduated from LCAI seminars offered by Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to meet the needs of the state’s growing construction industry. Other contractor accreditation courses planned for later this year include Residential Contractors Seminar (June 5- Aug. 9) and Business and Law Seminar (Oct. 2-Nov. 8).