Refiner Phillips 66 cutting staff at refineries, terminals, offices

(Reuters) U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 has begun cutting employees at several refineries, refined products terminals and offices as part of a restructuring program, said two people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts affect a small number salaried employees in management and upper-level technical services workers at several locations. A small number of hourly workers also will lose their jobs, the people said.

Phillips 66 spokesperson Bernardo Fallas confirmed that some jobs were being eliminated at the company.

"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings," Fallas said. "As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location, while some have been offered positions at other sites and some positions have been eliminated."

Fallas offered no other details about the layoffs.

Some salaried employees at refineries in Sweeny, Texas, Ponca City Oklahoma and Wood River, Illinois, have been told their jobs are being eliminated, the people said. It was not clear how many positions were being eliminated across its operations.

Phillips 66 in July under new Chief Executive Mark Lashier said it would cut at least $700 million in expenses to "remain competitive in any market environment" and prepare for the transition to renewable and cleaner energies from fossil fuels.