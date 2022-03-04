Overcoming the fear of speaking up

We all have fears and insecurities, and the workplace has a unique way of bringing them out.

Workplace insecurities make people doubt themselves, question their goals, underestimate their strengths and undermine their relationships. Even though many people try to hide their insecurities, we all have them, and we must address them so we can grow as professionals and create a fulfilling career.

One of the most detrimental effects of workplace insecurity is when people don't speak up because they fear the outcomes: embarrassment, ridicule, being wrong, or being dismissed both literally and figuratively. According to a study from the training company Crucial Leaning (formerly VitalSmarts), 65 percent of the participants said they stayed silent at work, even though it made them feel inauthentic. You can see why this is detrimental; not only are leaders missing out on the ideas, viewpoints and diversity their employees bring to the table, but the employees also feel like they can't be themselves.

While leaders need to examine how they are - or aren't - creating psychological safety in the workplace, there are things you can do as an individual to reduce your fear of speaking up. As a strong self-leader, you are responsible for your actions, mindset and for working toward the outcomes you want in your life and career.

The issue of workplace insecurities and the fear of speaking up is something I recently faced. One of my employees came to me and said, "I'm struggling with insecurities, and I feel like it's holding me back from speaking up at work. What should I do?"

First, I told him that this question resonated with me as I have had similar feelings in the past. I get what it's like to be afraid to speak up, whether the fear was real or perceived.

"Baggage does what baggage does; it weighs you down and holds you back," I said to my employee. "Dealing with your insecurities is one of the most important things you can do to increase your effectiveness. Let's examine where your insecurities are coming from. Why are you afraid of speaking up?"

The answer: "I don't want to be rejected or ridiculed."

Then, I asked my employee, "What's the worst thing that could happen if you put yourself out there and someone rejected your idea?"

The answer: "I would feel embarrassed, but I've been embarrassed before, and I can probably handle it."

Then, I asked, "What would happen if you didn't speak up and put yourself out there?"

The answer: "I would remain unhappy, unheard and generally frustrated, which would be unhealthy."

Then, I asked, "What's the best thing that could happen if you did put yourself out there?"

The answer: "People would like my ideas. I would feel better because I spoke my mind, and I would be valued and appreciated for contributing. I would really like that."

Finally, I asked, "What could you do to get more comfortable about speaking up?"

The answer: "I could practice sharing my ideas with somebody who could give me feedback. If I practice what I want to say, I'll feel more confident, which would provide me with courage."

As we finished the conversation, I could see that he already had more confidence. I encouraged him to practice speaking up. "The only way to get good at doing hard things is to do hard things," I said. "You can do hard things, too. As you push yourself, you'll expand your competency zone, gain more confidence and lose that baggage."

We all struggle with speaking up at times, no matter where we are in our careers. It may seem easier in the moment to keep your head down and your mouth shut, but the truth is that staying silent is detrimental to your career, your team and the overall organization. Speaking up shows you are engaged and committed, and speaking up facilitates brainstorming solutions to problems. Speaking up shows you are a leader, and doing so will help you gain respect and expand your influence. So, the next time you find yourself afraid to speak up, ask yourself the questions I asked my employee and then act. Your organization needs to hear from you, and your ideas and unique perspective can help your team and company make better decisions.

For more information, contact Kerry Siggins at kerry.siggins@stoneagetools.com. To read her blog or subscribe to her podcast "Reflect Forward," visit www.kerrysiggins.com/blog.