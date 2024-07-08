Since 2021, college students have participated in a "continuous run" event at an 8,000-square-foot glycol unit on campus during shifts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for three days.

The continuous run event, held at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology (CPET) at San Jacinto College (San Jac), has evolved from a capstone project into an immersive experience that provides students with invaluable real-world insights and skills.

This initiative began as an overnight event exclusively for process technology students, but over time it has expanded to encompass various disciplines within CPET, including welding, electrical and truck driving.

The continuous run offers students a unique vantage point beyond traditional classroom settings. They gain exposure to live maintenance scenarios, troubleshooting challenges and interdisciplinary collaboration. By experiencing real-time operations and maintenance tasks, students develop a holistic understanding of plant dynamics.

Expand Immersive initiative bridges classroom with real-world experience Process technology students at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology learn how to write hot work permits during the facility’s three-day continuous run. Photo by Melissa Trevizo.

"A typical day kicks off with a safety meeting, followed by a briefing on the day’s agenda," said Jeff Pearce, CPET education and workforce coordinator. "Startup procedures precede ongoing operations, punctuated by sample testing to ensure product quality."

While students inside the glycol unit’s control room are performing start up procedures, maintenance projects are scheduled, with student operators overseeing and facilitating tasks. Shift changes every four hours and duty rotations every two hours ensure each student gains diverse experience.

"I’ve been here all three days of the run, and it’s been busy," said Alexa DeLuna, a CPET student. "Between getting the hang of the unit and getting into a flow with the other students, we have also been talking about future opportunities with several companies."

"I’m acting as a maintenance contractor this year, but next year I’ll be one of the operators running the unit," said Andre Johnson, a CPET student. "I have over 10 years of experience in refinery hydroblasting and emergency response. I’m familiar with the equipment but learning what’s required to run the unit is an eye-opening experience."

Key learning outcomes encompass a spectrum of skills, from technical proficiency to teamwork and problem solving. The continuous run cultivates adaptability, critical thinking and professionalism by immersing students in real-world scenarios.

"The continuous run serves as a bridge between academia and industry, inviting industry partners to observe student performance," said Shawn Dickerson, San Jac process technology department chair. "By mirroring industry practices, CPET aims to showcase the skills and capabilities of its students, facilitating potential recruitment opportunities onsite."

These recruitment opportunities benefit students and the industry alike. As O&G sector representatives observe students running their shifts, they can speak with them on the spot, giving them a leg up on the competition.

"It’s great to see the students in the field troubleshooting and problem solving in real time," said Shane Harrington, production superintendent at the Baystar plant. "San Jac has the proper training facilities to set up individuals for success when they come to us in the field."

The continuous run is a testament to CPET’s commitment to experiential learning and industry relevance. As it continues to evolve, it remains a cornerstone of the educational experience, preparing students for the rigors of the professional world.

For more information, visit sanjac.edu.