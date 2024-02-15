HF Sinclair Corporation announces changes to its Board of Directors

HF Sinclair Corporation announced that its Board of Directors appointed Jeanne M. Johns as an independent director to the Board, effective February 13, 2024.

This appointment increases the size of the Board to thirteen directors and increases the number of independent directors on the Board from ten to eleven.

Ms. Johns served as Chief Executive Officer and as a Managing Director of Incitec Pivot Ltd., an Australian-listed multinational manufacturer and distributor of fertilizers, civil explosives and chemicals, from November 2017 until June 2023. Before joining Incitec, Ms. Johns held several executive leadership roles in the U.S., UK/Europe and Asia/China during her 30 years with BP plc, including serving as Head of Safety & Operational Risk, Downstream from 2011 until 2015, Head of BP Group Operating Management System Excellence from 2013 until 2015, President, Asian Olefins and Derivatives from 2008 until 2010, President, BP North America Natural Gas Liquids from 2004 until 2007, Technical Vice President of Health, Safety & Environmental, Manufacturing Excellence, Engineering and Projects, Global Petrochemicals from 2002 until 2003, and Refinery Manager and Business Unit Leader, Toledo Refinery from 1999 until 2001.

Ms. Johns brings to the Board executive management and board experience, as well as significant corporate and international business experience across a broad range of industries. Her extensive experience in refining and the oil & gas industry brings insight and relevant technical expertise.

“Jeanne is an accomplished business leader, she brings strong executive and industry experience and expertise to the HF Sinclair Board. We look forward to her contributions to our Board and HF Sinclair,” said Franklin Myers, Chairperson of the Board.

Additionally, on February 13, 2024, Norman J. Szydlowski delivered his offer to resign as a member of the Board pursuant to the terms of the Stockholders Agreement, dated as of August 2, 2021, by and among HF Sinclair, REH Company and certain stockholders of REH Company. On February 14, 2024, the Board accepted Mr. Szydlowski’s offer to resign, effective as of HF Sinclair’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Norm for his service and contributions to HF Sinclair. He has been a valued member of the Board and we wish him well in his future pursuits,” said Franklin Myers, Chairperson of the Board.