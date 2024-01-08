When you choose a career in industry or as a craft professional, you make the choice to build up, strengthen and better your local community.

Look no further than our highways, roads, libraries, community centers, bridges, grocery stores, schools, health care facilities and shopping centers, among many others. When you see infrastructure across the U.S., you know that our cities, states and nation are stronger because of the crucial role our industries play in executing projects.

While building America is one of the foundational pillars of our industry, I challenge you to also prioritize building a culture of giving back to your communities this coming year and for years to come.

If community involvement is already a part of the mission and vision of your organization, I applaud your efforts and encourage you to proudly vocalize this by clearly communicating your good works publicly. You should always have opportunities on the horizon for your employees to serve in their community.

With the new year just beginning, if you and your company are seeking to get more engaged in giving back, here are some ways that the Pelican Chapter of ABC chooses to serve our community here in Louisiana. My hope is that the ideas below inspire you in 2024.

Fundraise for local university students. I am proud that Louisiana State University (LSU) houses one of the best construction management programs in the country. Some of these talented college students choose to compete in ABC’s annual National Craft Championships and we are able to cover their travel expenses through our fundraising efforts. Our fall sporting clays event raised $7,000 for the participating LSU construction management students to travel and compete this year in 2024.

Embark on a year of giving to strengthen your community ABC at the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Touch A Truck event.

Sponsor blood drives throughout the year. Every two seconds someone in the country needs blood, according to the American Red Cross. A few times a year we host a blood drive at our Baton Rouge and Westlake, Louisiana, training centers. We are proud that our craft training students, members and staff have opportunities to save lives on a regular basis.

Host or help support job fairs. Career fairs are a great tool to educate the public about the opportunities available in our industry. Our chapter partners with local high schools and colleges to offer resources, explain opportunities and to address the workforce shortage in the construction industry.

Hold a toy drive. I find fulfillment when I give to those in need and I am sure you do too. In December ABC Pelican hosted a Christmas party for our members and a toy donation was part of the "cost" to attend.

Donate time, tools and expertise at family-friendly events. Last year, ABC Pelican had the privilege of participating in Touch A Truck, an interactive event hosted by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, which allowed children to see, touch and explore big trucks and heavy equipment. Children also enjoyed meeting the individuals who protect, serve and build our cities. Touch A Truck helps bridge the gap between industry and kids, changing the face of the construction industry of the future. This event also gives children a better understanding of emergency vehicles, first responders, heavy equipment and the construction industry, which we believe could help set them up for success in the future.

The construction industry affects our community, which in turn, directly affects our local families and children. A ripple effect is created when our communities and industry thrive in tandem. Take that extra step in your day-to-day routine and do your part to serve and give back to your community through every opportunity that crosses your path.

For more information, visit abcpelican.org or call (225) 752-1415.