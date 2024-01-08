We are entering another large investment cycle in the industrial sector.

There are over $22 billion dollars of planned projects in south Louisiana alone for things like LNG export, carbon capture and storage, lightweight plastics and chemicals that make our modern lives easier, cleaner, safer and more sustainable. To build, operate and maintain these facilities, both existing and new, a skilled workforce is needed. We have also seen record numbers of skilled workers retire. To be able to meet the demand for skilled craft workers, some significant investments are needed for attracting, training and retaining people.

Develop your community’s skilled craft workforce

Several states have recently put forth new efforts to coordinate attraction campaigns. For instance, Arizona boasts a "Build Your Future" website by the NCCER. South Dakota’s Governor, Kristi Noem, has developed a series of video commercials promoting the need for over 20,000 skilled crafts in the state. Alabama developed its "Go Build" website and promotional tools a decade ago, and Tennessee, California and Texas also have centralized websites that enable students and job seekers to find education and employment opportunities for developing their local skilled craft workforce.

In the past, GBRIA brought together key stakeholders who made significant improvements to the education pipeline, including industry, construction and maintenance companies, government, labor and education. In 2006, stakeholders came together in response to the rebuilding efforts after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. In 2012, due to the shale gas revolution, they met again and developed many improvements, resulting in the creation of the Jump Start program in high schools. This program allows students to earn credits for craft courses that can count toward a two-year or four-year degree.

The key to success is to get all stakeholders on the same page, to study the demand and supply numbers by region and to ensure that the resources are available to educate and upskill the workforce.

In addition, Rapid Response, an early intervention outplacement service offered to workers affected by major layoffs and plant closings, has a $10 million funding budget per year to help people secure high wage, high demand jobs. Significant funding and state websites — like those listed above — were all developed. It’s time to reinvigorate these plans and reinvestigate what else can be done to continue to grow the numbers of skilled craft workers, and welcome new workers into the industry. We want local talent to be able to participate in the coming wave of investment and prosperity. The projects will be built, either with workers from other states and countries or with local talent, and we’d like to see more local talent get those jobs.

GBRIA is once again beginning the process of calling stakeholders together to meet the challenge. The key to success is to get all stakeholders on the same page, to study the demand and supply numbers by region and to ensure that the resources are available to educate and upskill the workforce. Each stakeholder must understand their role in making the plan come to fruition. A business case can be developed, as it has in the past, and appropriate funding should be allocated to invest in significant numbers of people. Lastly, the new system should be developed to last for future generations to come.

For more information, visit gbria.org.