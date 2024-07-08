Commodity for success: Properly trained construction workers

In the business world, the old motto, "Do it right the first time," is often cited.

This is especially true in construction, as project owners increase their bottom line when the work is performed accurately on the first attempt.

Advertisements for construction materials often promote products that take less time to install. While better technology or materials are good, it can lead decision makers to believe they do not need to hire properly trained workers.

These materials need to be installed correctly by highly trained professionals in order to work as designed. Inadequate training in material installation could nullify the product warranty.

In the construction industry, the mantra of doing it right the first time is not just a saying; it is a necessity. Proper training is key to ensure each task is completed to the highest standard to minimize errors and maximize success.

Using a poorly trained crew can lead to significant extra expenses, even on a small project. The consequences of shoddy work can range from costly corrections to complete project reconstruction. Moreover, it affects jobsite safety, and the lifespan of materials and facilities can be compromised when crews are not adequately trained.

By hiring properly trained construction professionals, project owners can ensure the work is done right the first time and save money by maximizing the ROI.

A safe worksite is not the result of an occasional safety meeting but a daily commitment to safety.

This means the work is finished on schedule, within budget and performed safely — no accidents or injuries. Decision makers face significant pressure to ensure that any construction project is finished on time as profit is lost the longer a pipeline or plant is down. Accidents, injuries or worse can only lead to costly project delays and negatively impact the bottom line.

The results speak for themselves. An improperly trained construction crew wastes materials, produces low-quality work, exceeds budgets and doesn’t meet deadlines.

Well-trained crews do not encounter these issues. Through proper training, tradespeople learn to think for themselves and solve problems. They will not need to stop work and ask a supervisor how to do a particular task. If the supervisor is not around, an untrained crew might stop working until they receive direction. This leads to lost time and money.

In the construction world, there is no substitution for workforce training, which is the best way to ensure tradespeople perform the task correctly on the initial attempt.

Top construction companies are well structured, organized and incorporate training models throughout their business culture. These companies understand that having to redo work costs time and money.

Adding training to a company’s culture should not be viewed as a chore but as a business investment. Training your workforce is not cumbersome but a part of a business model. Providing employees with the proper education to perform their work efficiently is not an expense, as it helps the bottom line.

For those who have experienced the emotional toll of a jobsite accident or injury, the value of jobsite safety is undeniable. A safe worksite is not the result of an occasional safety meeting but a daily commitment to safety. Instead of viewing safety training as a chore, consider it a tool to create a safe culture.

It is not a coincidence that a safe worksite is a productive worksite. Construction workers who are adequately trained in their specific craft are prepared for the continual challenges they face daily. By working safely, properly performing a dangerous task or using other craft-specific training, workers ensure a safe, productive and uninterrupted jobsite.

It is worth a project owner’s time to review the profile of any construction company it’s considering hiring, including their commitment to training and safety and performance records.

A quality construction company puts tremendous effort and money into its training culture for the benefit of itself, its employees and customers. Construction firms that value training are proud of their efforts and are almost always happy to discuss it and any potential certifications required to perform the work.

