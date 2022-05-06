BIC launches new expo for downstream/midstream sectors

BIC Magazine, the leading publication in the energy sector, has announced a new event, The PRIME Expo (Plant Reliability Inspection, Maintenance and Engineering).

The Prime Expo by BIC Alliance

To take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Pasadena Convention Center, in Pasadena, Texas, the event will attract plant managers and maintenance, inspection, construction, safety and engineering professionals from refinery, petrochemical, chemical and other energy facilities and plants.

“When the Plant Maintenance, Inspection and Engineering Society decided to discontinue the former PMIES Conference, BIC Magazine and CEM Marketing and Events stepped in to carry on the tradition,” said Jeremy Osterberger, president of BIC Alliance.

The PRIME Expo will feature a one-day expo of leading vendors to the energy industry, technical sessions, a barbeque lunch, demos and a happy hour event. Also in PMIES tradition, this event will contribute a portion of the revenues to scholarships for youth who want to enter careers in the skilled trades.

ThePrimeExpo.com website is for managers and leaders in the downstream and midstream sectors interested in attending, as well as companies interested in reserving a booth or sponsorship.

Questions may be addressed to calae@cemconferences.com or (979) 676-1075.