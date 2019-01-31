Siemens donates $250K for San Jacinto College analyzer lab

Thanks to a $250,000 donation from Siemens, an analyzer lab has been added to the new San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, set to open in 2019. This will ensure that students receive the latest industry standard training in process operations and develop critical troubleshooting skills.

"We've invited companies to the planning table for the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, as this will be their facility as much as it is ours." — Jim Griffin, San Jacinto College

Siemens is a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. Since the start of discussions surrounding the San Jacinto College petrochemical training center, Siemens has been among the industry partners providing input and donations toward the project. When the center opens, it will be a facility for industry, by industry.

"We are truly grateful to Siemens for this donation and the commitment to our mission of producing the very best graduates for the petrochemical industry," said Jim Griffin, associate vice chancellor and senior vice president for the petrochemical training division at San Jacinto College. "From day one, we've invited companies to the planning table for the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, as this will be their facility as much as it is ours."

The center will house programs in process technology, instrumentation, electrical, nondestructive testing and craft trades. The 8,000-square-foot exterior glycol process unit will be used with every program that trains in the building. Students will be immersed in an environmental health and safety culture that is built into the curriculum developed with OSHA regulated coursework and an emphasis on process safety management. The center will include abundant space to teach credit students and incumbent workers.

San Jacinto College broke ground on the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology in September 2017. A $60 million investment, the center is funded by a $425 million bond passed in 2015. The project is guided by a Petrochemical Advisory Council formed by San Jacinto College Chancellor Dr. Brenda Hellyer. In addition to the certificates, associate degree and incumbent worker training the college offers in the aforementioned programs, San Jacinto College is also pursuing the approval and development of a bachelor's of applied technology degree.

For more information about the San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology, visit www.sanjac.edu/CPET.

