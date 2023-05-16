Vermilion Energy Inc. reports that it has restored approximately 60% of the 30,000 boe/d of production that was temporarily shut-in as a result of the wildfires in West Central Alberta, Canada.

Vermilion Energy provides an update on the production impact from Alberta, Canada, wildfires

"We have inspected all of our key assets and confirm that there was no major damage to our facilities or well sites, and we will bring the remaining curtailed production back online as soon as it is safe to do so," said Vermillion.

As a result of this production being temporarily offline, Vermillion now expects Q2 2023 production to average 80,000 to 83,000 boe/d. Their 2023 annual production guidance of 82,000 to 86,000 boe/d remains unchanged.

"We would like to again thank our staff and emergency responders for their tireless work in response to the wildfires. Our thoughts continue to be with our employees, their families, and our neighbors in the local communities during this difficult time."

