Texas City lifts shelter-in-place order after Marathon refinery releases sulfur dioxide

Texas City has lifted its shelter-in-place order after an operational issue at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery caused sulfur dioxide to be released into the air.

The air readings throughout the city are normal, and no injuries were reported. The order was issued around 9:10 a.m.

The area that was affected was south of Marathon GBR to the Texas City Y.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation released the statement below.

“Marathon Petroleum personnel at the company’s Galveston Bay Refinery are responding to an operational upset that has led to a temporary increase in sulfur dioxide emissions. There have been no injuries. Air monitoring has been deployed in the community, and the City of Texas City has issued a shelter in place for an area south of the refinery. A map of the affected area can be found on the city’s social media channels. The safety of personnel and the public is our top priority as we work to resolve the situation,” the corporation said.

