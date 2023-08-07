Sherwin-Williams suspends production at Texas plant after explosion, fire

(Reuters) Sherwin-Williams has suspended production at its manufacturing facility in Garland, Texas, 20 miles Northeast of Dallas, following an explosion and resulting fire, the paints and coatings maker said on Monday.

One employee was taken to the hospital after sustaining a "minor injury" and was later discharged, company spokesperson Julie Young told Reuters.

There were no fatalities and all employees have been accounted for, she said.

The fire was under control and the fire department was checking "hot spots" at the scene and taking precautions due to the chemicals present, Garland Fire Department media relations officer James Dugger told Reuters earlier on Monday.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and an investigation will begin soon, Dugger said.

"Once the fire department gives the 'all clear' and permits us to access the site, we will assess the impact this event will have on our ability to continue operations at this site and the potential environmental impacts," Young said.

Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams, which makes paints and coatings for residential and industrial use, had 48 manufacturing and 24 distribution facilities in the United States as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Shares of the Cleveland, Ohio-based company were largely flat in early morning trading.