Shelter-in-place lifted for Wharton Co. residents after large fire ignites at chemical plant, officials say

Wharton County firefighters responded to reports of a large fire at a chemical plant late Tuesday night, according to the fire department.

The fire ignited around 10 p.m. at the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 S. SH 60, according to firefighters.

Officials said the fire started in building 3 of the plant, causing major damage to the building. The plant fire is reportedly under control by 1 a.m.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area but lifted by early Wednesday morning. More on this at KPRC.

