Update: Shelter-in-place lifted for Texas City following incident at Marathon refinery

A shelter-in-place has been lifted at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City Tuesday afternoon, according to city officials.

The refinery, which is located at 2938 5th Ave S, is experiencing a unit disruption, which is causing a heavy smell of sulfur to fill the air.

Officials said all of Texas City east of 146 is currently under the shelter-in-place order.

Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery is a refining complex that processes a wide variety of crude oils into gasoline, distillates, aromatics, heavy fuel oil, dry gas, fuel-grade coke, refinery-grade propylene, chemical-grade propylene and sulfur.

Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery issued the following statement regarding the incident:

Marathon Petroleum personnel are responding to an operational issue at the Galveston Bay Refinery Sulfur Plant and are working to resolve the matter. A limited refinery shelter-in-place has been declared for affected areas within the facility, and the city of Texas City has issued a shelter-in-place for the affected portions of the community east of 146. The health and safety of our workers, responders, and the community are our top priority. Air monitoring is in progress and appropriate agencies have been notified. There have been no injuries reported.

