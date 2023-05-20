UPDATE: The precautionary shelter-in-place has been lifted due to chemical fire in the Houston area

A precautionary shelter-in-place has been lifted after a chemical fire at a metal plating business near the Bellaire area, according to the City of Houston.

The shelter-in-place was issued just before 10:30 a.m. after the fire reignited around 9:30 a.m. at the business on Royalton, which is near Chimney Rock and Gulfton according to the Houston Fire Department.

Emergency officials said the shelter-in-place covered a 1.5-mile radius from the building on Royalton. Those in the radius received a separate alert from the one issued by the city.

Officials told KHOU 11 News that the metal plating company uses various chemicals and that a "comprehensive list" of chemicals is being put together. The shelter-in-place was issued as a precaution until the list is finalized.

Firefighters worked overnight to knock down the fire from above after we're told the call was escalated into a 3-alarm fire. Video from the scene showed a crowd of people outside, with some wearing uniforms, but it's not clear if the warehouse was open at the time.

This is a developing story from KHOU.