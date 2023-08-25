Garyville Marathon Refinery fire, chemical leak currently under control

Emergency crews responded to a fire and leak at Marathon Petroleum in Garyville, Louisiana, west of New Orleans, Friday morning.

The fire is currently under control and has remained within the common containment dike area of two tanks on the refinery’s property, according to parish officials.

All evacuation orders have been lifted.

The full statement from Marathon can be read here:

"Marathon Petroleum personnel and local emergency responders are currently responding to a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank at the company’s Garyville, Louisiana, refinery. The release and fire are contained within the refinery’s property and there have been no injuries. As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community. No off-site impacts have been detected.

"All regulatory notifications have been made. As always, our main priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, our neighbors within our surrounding community, first responders, and to limit environmental impact. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release."

