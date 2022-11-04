Is your business prepared for winter storms?

When disaster strikes, your preparedness plan could be the one thing keeping your business from shutting down within a year's time, according to FEMA.

Preparedness is critical to the survival of so many communities, especially large-scale operations like disaster relief work, industrial/manufacturing operations and energy/utility entities - primary sources communities rely upon in order to function.

Successful plans strategically accommodate for vital equipment and crew using these three core essentials:

A well-thought out and easily adaptable base camp

Versatile full-service mobile facilities

Reliable expertise that knows how to pivot quickly

Stay adaptable with a winter base camp setup

A base camp that's prepared for winter weather is staged with precision. Heavy sleet or snow storms can cause an immense amount of top-heavy pressure on structures, so winter base camps should consist of all-weather tents to keep both people and equipment safe. When designing your setup, remember lighting, climate-control systems, potable water and power generation, as they are among some of the most commonly requested amenities.

Working without a good night's sleep, your crew is more likely to be slow and less effective. Giving your people mobile lodging where they can easily relax and truly rest where it's warm and comfortable is critical for your workers' productivity.

Expect the unexpected with a winter contingency plan

You may think your plan is as good as it gets, but truth is you can never be fully prepared for all of the surprises winter weather can bring. It's best to consider emergency situations in advance and make sure your plan can accommodate. For example:

Do you have a backup generator? Make sure it's ready to go at a moment's notice.

Do you have enough food and water on hand for everyone? If not, make sure you have full-service mobile facilities that can quickly support your workforce.

Are there alternate storage spaces available if something happens to your permanent structures? If so, make sure they are easily accessible and readied for emergency use.

Your winter readiness checklist

Before enacting your preparedness plan, go step-by-step in accounting for everything you need to make this, and every winter, an operational success:

The right temporary structures are planned for. From military to farm equipment, a temporary structure can make or break for your equipment and people.

Workforce facilities are accounted for. Ensure your crew has everything they need to operate safely and comfortably throughout the season.

Expert team in place to support logistics and more. Make sure the tent solutions and team that's supporting you are as good as you need them to be.

Creating a cohesive plan for your operations will ensure the most effective response to winter storms.

For more information, visit boltonholdingsllc.com, contact sales@boltonholdingsllc.com or call (888) 995-4044.