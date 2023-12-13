Firefighters battle blaze at Marathon Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery

(Reuters) Firefighters are battling a fire in a tank at the Power 2 unit at Marathon Petroleum's 593,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, according to two people familiar with plant operations.

Texas City is 30 miles southeast of Houston. No injuries were reported from the explosion that led to the fire, the sources said. A Marathon spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

A fire was reported on a tank containing sour water, which triggered an explosion in another tank at the Power 2 unit, the sources said.

The fire continues to burn within one of the tanks, according to the sources. The firefighters are developing a plan to extinguish the fire. The Power 2 unit provides utility water, fuel gas and steam to the refinery.

Sour water is wastewater produced in the refining process that contains chemicals like hydrogen sulfide and ammonia.

The Galveston Bay Refinery is the fourth largest by capacity in the United States.

This is a developing story.