Fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo

A fire broke out at the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo Tuesday night.

According to Chevron spokesperson Jeff Wilson, the blaze broke out at around 6:30 p.m. The Chevron Fire Department responded to what they called an isolated fire inside the refinery.

Smoke and flames could be seen for miles though it's unclear how the fire started. Fire crews from El Segundo and Manhattan Beach were notified and assisted in fighting the fire.

No injuries were reported and there was no threat to the nearby communities. Wilson said there wasn't any information available yet on what type of equipment caught fire.

More on this story at ABC7.