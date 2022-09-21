Two die in fire incident at bp refinery

A fire at the bp-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon, Ohio, killed two people Tuesday night, according to a statement Wednesday morning from bp spokesperson Megan Baldino.

Baldino also said the refinery "has been safely shut down while the response is underway."

"It is with deep sadness we report that two bp staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away," Baldino said. "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy."

The refinery has been running for over 100 years. It covers 585 acres and can process a capacity of 155,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The refinery produces gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel fuels, jet fuel, propane, propylene, flue gases, kerosene, sulphur, heating oil, pet coke and asphalt.

