Update: Fire at Marathon Petroleum refinery is 'no threat to the community,' Texas City police say

A fire reported at Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay Refinery is under control, according to an update from Texas City police.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, large flames and a plume of black smoke could be seen rising into the air. Firefighters were seen dousing the flames in water.

In an update just before noon, police said the fire was under control and contained.

According to Marathon, the fire started at approximately 9:30 a.m. It was unclear what exactly sparked the flames.

The Texas City Police Department said no shelter in place is needed and there is no threat to the community. Marathon said air monitoring is being conducted as a precaution.

Officials did not say if any injuries were reported.

Marathon Petroleum issued the following statement:

"Marathon Petroleum crews are responding to a fire at the company's Galveston Bay refinery that began on Monday, May 15, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Central Time. Emergency Responders are on the scene, and all employees and contractors are being accounted for currently. Crews have deployed air monitoring in the community as a precaution. All regulatory notifications have been made."

