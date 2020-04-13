ExxonMobil Baton Rouge provides fuel, additional isopropyl alcohol to support COVID-19 relief efforts

ExxonMobil announced today that it will reimburse the cost of fuel to Baton Rouge emergency response vehicles and provide gas gift cards to healthcare workers at Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner Health. In April, approximately 30,000 gallons of fuel will be provided for city police cars, ambulances and other municipal fleet vehicles. These vehicles will be able to fuel up at two East Baton Rouge Parish Fuel Depots, serviced by Mansfield Energy Corporation. The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery will provide the gasoline directly from its terminal.

“It is important that we do everything we can to resource those on the frontline protecting our communities. The free fuel supply and ExxonMobil gas gift cards will help ensure our healthcare workers and first responders are supported,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Gloria Moncada.

REUTERS: Lee Celano/File Photo ExxonMobil Baton Rouge refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

ExxonMobil is responding to a second request from the Governor’s Office for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for isopropyl alcohol (IPA) for the Louisiana Hunt Correctional Institute to produce an additional 30,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer. This additional IPA supply from the Baton Rouge Chemical Plant will result in a total of nearly 100,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer produced for the Louisiana COVID-19 response efforts thus far.

“Our IPA unit, the largest in the world, is playing a critical role in the fight against the virus. I could not be prouder of the many employees that mobilized so quickly to supply our state and the country with the resources they need during these challenging times. The continuity of our business supports the well-being of our communities, and we look forward to overcoming these unprecedented times together,” said ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Plant Manager Dave Luecke.

“ExxonMobil’s fuel and IPA donations cannot come at a better time, as protecting our first responders continues to be a top priority. Ensuring our workforce is well resourced will go a long way in our fight against the pandemic,” said Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Executive Director Clay Rives.

ExxonMobil will conduct ongoing needs assessments as community efforts ramp up to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Recently, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge and the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company provided grant funding to support the Louisiana Mid Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) Fueling the Fight initiative. The company is collaborating with nonprofits to provide additional support.