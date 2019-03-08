Explosion reported at Calumet's Great Falls, Montana refinery

Photo: Kyle Faulkner Water is sprayed on a fire at the Calumet Refinery in Great Falls Thursday.

Fire crews were going to the Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP 24,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Great Falls, Montana, after reports of an explosion and fire at the plant, KFBB-TV reported on its website, Reuters stated.

“We’re hearing reports from viewers of large plumes of black smoke coming from the refinery in Great Falls as well as sirens and a loud boom,” KFBB said on its website.

Roads around the Calumet Montana Refinery in Great Falls reopened to traffic after shutting down for around two hours Thursday afternoon, according to Great Falls Police Department.

In a press release, Calumet said all personnel at the facility were accounted for, and there are no reports of injuries.

"Calumet’s top priority is the safety of plant staff and the community," the release states.

Calumet Montana Refining has the capacity to refine about 25,000 barrels of crude oil a day. The refinery produces gasoline, middle distillates and asphalt with its markets primarily in Washington, Montana, Idaho and Alberta, Canada.