Explosion occurs in northwest Houston, sending toxins in the air

An explosion occurred in northwest Houston, leaving one person unaccounted for and another person injured, KHOU 11 reported.

The explosion happened at Watson Grinding at 4500 Gessner, according to HPD Chief Art Acevdeo.

Ingredients used to make polypropylene were released from the explosion, and crews were not able to get to the valves at the facility to turn them off at the time of the incident. City officials clarified that the release included propylene and liquid nitrogen, which are used to make polypropylene.

Officials stated that HazMat, Houston's ATF and a bomb squad are on scene assisting the Houston Fire Department with trying to determine the cause of the explosion. The Red Cross is also out to help families affected.

The City of Houston stated that there are no significant problems with air quality in the surrounding area.