The U.S. Coast Guard and emergency crews responded Wednesday to an explosion at an oil and gas facility, according to Surfside Police Department.

Police said the explosion happened around 11:40 a.m at the Freeport LNG at Quintana Island, which is an oil and gas export facility.

It is unknown what caused the explosion. There have been no reports of injuries and the area has been secured.

